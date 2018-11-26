Thousands were without power Monday as snow, ice and high winds made travel hazardous, delayed several South Shore Line commuter trains into Chicago and delayed or closed schools.
About 2 inches of snow fell overnight in some areas, with snowfall expected to taper off by mid-day. High winds were expected to continue to cause snow to blow and drift.
A jackknifed semi on Interstate 80/94 near Torrence Avenue in Lansing was slowing traffic in both directions.
LaPorte County was under a travel advisory, which means routine trips may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions. A similar advisory in effect Monday morning for Porter County has been lifted, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Several agencies reported a number of downed trees because of heavy snow and winds.
As many as 26,000 NIPSCO customers were affected by power outages Monday morning, according to the company's online outage map. Estimated restoration times were not immediately available.
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
The outages were widespread, with higher numbers of customers affected in northern areas of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. However, thousands in communities as far south as Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Lowell, Hebron and LaPorte also were affected.
The number of Kankakee Valley REMC members without power fell from about 600 at 8:30 a.m. to 550 two hours later, spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.
Outages initially affected cooperative members in LaPorte, Porter and Starke counties. The largest number of remaining outages were in Porter County's Jackson Township, where wind and fallen trees downed power lines.
Until the winds die down, the number of outages could increase, NIPSCO spokesman Tom Stevens said.
Stevens said he could not guarantee all customers will see their power restored by day's end.
All crews were out and fully engaged as daylight broke, and NIPSCO requested assistance from outside resources, he said.
NIPSCO expected to provide a more robust assessment of the damage and estimated restoration times about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The company was dealing with a number of transmission source outages, so a significant number of customers could see their power restored after repairs at substations are made, he said.
Several westbound South Shore Line trains were delayed Monday morning because of weather, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
"The delays this morning are the result of weather-related gate malfunctions, which require us to slow down our trains," NICTD spokeswoman Nicole Barker said. "We are not currently experiencing issues with ice, as our ice scrapers were out this morning to prepare for the weather. Given the intensity of the storm, and the fact that it is more severe in Chicago, we are monitoring the situation by the minute."
A number of schools planned to open late or were closed because of the weather. Find a complete list here.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said roads were more slushy than snow- or ice-packed, but conditions could become icy as temperatures continue to drop.
"In the LaPorte area, things are getting worse as the snowfall intensifies," INDOT said. "Reports of downed trees are coming in as well as slideoffs and crashes."
A total of up to 3 inches of snow was expected in LaPorte County, according to the National Weather Service.
The Porter County Highway Department said about 2 inches of snow fall overnight, and multiple trees were downed by the heavy snow and high winds. Department employees were working to clear downed trees, and all trucks were out salting and plowing.
Officials urged drivers to be careful, slow down and allow extra time for travel.
A winter weather advisory for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties was in effect until noon. Snowfall was tapering off, but forecasters warns roads could remain slippery or icy.
A lakeshore flood warning for all three counties also remained in effect until noon.
Abnormally high lake levels and onshore wind gusts of more than 50 mph caused 14- to 18-foot waves along the lakeshore. Waves were expected to wash over piers and jetties and flood some areas. Residents on or near the lakeshore should take precautions, the weather service said.
Forecasters also warned that shoveling heavy, wet snow can put a strain on the heart. Move only small amounts of snow with each shovel pass, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.