UPDATE: Officials seek help identifying man killed by South Shore train

HAMMOND — An unidentified man was struck by a South Shore Line train and killed Saturday night on a track running beneath the intersection of the Indiana Toll Road and Cline Avenue.
According to South Shore transit police, the victim is a black man who was wearing a black hoodie printed with the words "Rich Friends" and a large dollar sign, black Adidas gym shoes with white stripes, blue jeans and carrying a gray backpack.
The Lake County coroner's office said the man was approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a goatee and a tattoo on his left wrist reading "Irene" and another tattoo on his right forearm, "Rest in Peace Drilla."
He was hit by train number 508 at approximately 6:25 p.m. The man was pronounced dead by the coroner's office at 7:55 p.m.
A social media post indicates the commuter train inbound to Chicago was delayed for approximately two hours due to the incident, which police said is still under investigation.
South Shore transit police are asking if anyone recognizes the man in the photograph to contact them at 219-398-6000, or the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
