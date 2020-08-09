UPDATE: Officials seek help identifying man killed by South Shore train

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — An unidentified man was struck by a South Shore Line train and killed Saturday night on a track running beneath the intersection of the Indiana Toll Road and Cline Avenue.

According to South Shore transit police, the victim is a black man who was wearing a black hoodie printed with the words "Rich Friends" and a large dollar sign, black Adidas gym shoes with white stripes, blue jeans and carrying a gray backpack.

The Lake County coroner's office said the man was approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a goatee and a tattoo on his left wrist reading "Irene" and another tattoo on his right forearm, "Rest in Peace Drilla."

He was hit by train number 508 at approximately 6:25 p.m. The man was pronounced dead by the coroner's office at 7:55 p.m.

A social media post indicates the commuter train inbound to Chicago was delayed for approximately two hours due to the incident, which police said is still under investigation.