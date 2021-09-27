UPDATE: Orange spill prompts U.S. Steel shutdown in Portage

PORTAGE — U.S. Steel has shut down operations at its Midwest plant as a precaution after determining the site is likely responsible for Sunday's discharge of an orange substance into the Burns Waterway that closed beaches, shut down a nearby drinking water treatment facility and triggered sampling by local, state and federal officials.

The facility was shut down "after experiencing an upset condition with the finishing line wastewater treatment plant," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said in a prepared statement requested by The Times.

"The plant operations will remain down until the condition is stabilized," she said.

"This upset is currently believed to be the cause of the discolored water seen coming from one of our outfalls. Early indications show higher than normal suspended solids in the water, and we are conducting additional sampling and an investigation to determine the cause."

The company said it made all appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies, and some officials have been onsite, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. Coast Guard and Porter County.