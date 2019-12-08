{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A Chicago woman died Saturday night when a train collided with the SUV in which she was riding at a crossing on 129th Street, near a gate to the Whiting BP Refinery, authorities said.

Jacqueline Moore, 61, died at the scene of the crash in the 300 block of East 129th Street in East Chicago, officials said.

Fannie M. Moore, 82, who was driving, and Robert L. Jackson, 65, a rear-seat passenger, were taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where they were treated and released, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Jacqueline Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death were pending, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Police and fire crews from East Chicago, Whiting and BP responded to the crash.

East Chicago firefighters were dispatched about 10:25 p.m., Fire Chief Anthony Serna said. 

Crews were called back to the scene about 1:10 a.m. Sunday for extrication, which took about 45 minutes, Serna said.

Rivera said investigators preliminary determined all lights, bells and horns on the train were operational. The lights and crossing also were visible and operating, he said.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The train, which was manned by an engineer and conductor, included 27 cars and was traveling about 5 mph at the time of the collision, Rivera said.

The railroad tracks are owned by Canadian National, he said.

No BP employees or contractors were involved, company spokesman Michael Abendhoff said.

"The entire refinery community is saddened by the news of this tragic accident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time," he said.

Rivera said details about how the crash occurred remained under investigation.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags