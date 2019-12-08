Emergency crews work late Saturday at the scene of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a train at the crossing in the 300 block of East 129th Avenue in East Chicago, near Gate 15 at the BP Whiting Refinery.
A red SUV sustained extensive damage to its passenger side in a crash late Saturday involving a train on the crossing in the 300 block of East 129th Avenue in East Chicago, near a gate to the BP Whiting Refinery.
An investigator takes a photo near a sign that says "Remote control locomotive area" following a fatal crash late Saturday involving an SUV and a train at the crossing in the 300 block of East 129th Street in East Chicago. BP said it does not own the section of track where the crash occurred.
An investigator takes measurements at the scene of a fatal crash Saturday night involving an SUV and train in the 300 block of East 129th Street, near the Gate 15 entrance to the BP Whiting Refinery. A Chicago woman died in the crash.
A red Ford SUV sits on the tracks after a fatal crash in the 300 block of East 129th Street in East Chicago, near Gate 15 at the BP Whiting Refinery. A Chicago woman died in the crash.
Emergency crews work at the scene of a fatal crash Saturday night in the 300 block of East 129th Street in East Chicago, just south of the Gate 15 entrance to BP Whiting Refinery.
An investigator takes measurements at the scene of a fatal crash Saturday night involving an SUV and train in the 300 block of East 129th Street, near the Gate 15 entrance to the BP Whiting Refinery. A Chicago woman died in the crash.
EAST CHICAGO — A Chicago woman died Saturday night when a train collided with the SUV in which she was riding at a crossing on 129th Street, near a gate to the Whiting BP Refinery, authorities said.
Jacqueline Moore, 61, died at the scene of the crash in the 300 block of East 129th Street in East Chicago, officials said.
Fannie M. Moore, 82, who was driving, and Robert L. Jackson, 65, a rear-seat passenger, were taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where they were treated and released, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
Jacqueline Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death were pending, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Police and fire crews from East Chicago, Whiting and BP responded to the crash.
East Chicago firefighters were dispatched about 10:25 p.m., Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.
Crews were called back to the scene about 1:10 a.m. Sunday for extrication, which took about 45 minutes, Serna said.
Rivera said investigators preliminary determined all lights, bells and horns on the train were operational. The lights and crossing also were visible and operating, he said.
