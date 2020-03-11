UPDATE: Patient protection coming at cost to visitors at area health care facilities

Symphony Care Network, which operates senior-care facilities throughout the Region, has opted for a hardline approach to the challenge faced by all health care providers of protecting patients against the growing threat of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The company is limiting visitation of guests and non-essential visitors, such as volunteers and maintenance staff, at its locations in Indiana and Illinois, the company confirmed after The Times received a report from a man stopped from entering the Chesterton site.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 within these centers, the organization is taking necessary measures to protect vulnerable patients, and the communities it serves," the company said.

Health care providers across the Region are grappling with the challenge of protecting patient health, while faced with the desire of family and friends to visit.

"The organization understands that restricting visitation to their guests, while in the best interest of their well being, can be extremely worrisome to families and loved ones," according to Symphony. "Knowing this, measures have been taken to bring additional communication devices into these centers to keep families connected and to provide greater peace of mind."