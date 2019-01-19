EAST CHICAGO — One person died and another is in critical condition from a scorching East Chicago fire that displaced eight families.
At 7:11 a.m. Saturday East Chicago firefighters were met with an intense blaze at 1120 W. 145th Street in East Chicago, according to Fire Chief Anthony Serna. Many residents had to be rescued from the inferno by police and firefighters.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames engulfing the first and second floor of the apartment building. Before going into battle with the blaze, Serna said firefighters jumped into rescue mode.
Two unconscious people were found by the side of the building and transported to the hospital. One of them, a 60-year-old woman, died at the hospital Saturday, Serna said. The other person is in critical condition. The two had no apparent injuries and appeared to have suffered from smoke inhalation, according to Serna.
Firefighters were told there were residents still inside the two-story, four-unit structure.
By 11:20 a.m., first responders had rescued five people from the second floor, with the Fire Department employing a ladder and police on scene aiding with rescues and evacuation.
As rescues were underway and firefighters battled the fire, flames began to reach two nearby residential buildings, and the residents in those homes were evacuated. After nearly three hours, the fire was extinguished by 10 a.m., Serna said. Hammond, Whiting and Gary firefighters assisted.
“The building is a total loss,” Serna said. “The roof caved in.”
One East Chicago police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital and no first responders were injured.
Four people total were transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. Serna said apart from the deceased and the person in critical condition, the condition of the other two people are unknown at this time.
While the cause is under investigation, Serna said they do know the fire began on the first-floor.
“The police and firefighters did a tremendous job today,” Serna said. “I want to commend the police officers on the scene and all of my firefighters who do their job every day and don't always get recognized.”
Eight families totaling around 20 people were displaced from the fire, Serna and Red Cross officials said.
There were five residents on the second floor and three residents on the first floor with a total of three families displaced from the building.
An additional five families were displaced from the nearby homes.
While the morning began in flames and fleeing residents, it ended with an outpouring of kindness.
By 10:30 a.m., the Red Cross was on the scene and neighbors were out in the wintry chill offering hot chocolate to residents and first reponders.
“The rallying around of these families has been amazing,” Kristin Marlow-Kellemen, American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana executive director, said. “One of the families across the street opened up their home to let people in and neighbors were bringing out hot chocolate. The support from the community has been phenomenal.”
The Red Cross's Disaster Action Team is dispersed to the scene in situations such as these to aid disaster victims. In many cases, victims are in shock, Marlow-Kellemen said.
“We serve the families and make sure their immediate needs are met, such as having a safe, warm place to stay and food to eat,” she said. “Also, such as today when there's a lot of firefighters out there in the cold for a long time, we bring them hot coffee.”
All of the families were able to secure places to stay, and all of their immediate needs were met by Saturday afternoon, Marlow-Kellemen said. The Red Cross team will stay in contact with the families to continue in aiding them.
“We can't urge residents enough to make sure they have a working smoke alarm, regularly test it and talk to their families about an fire emergency plan,” she said. “That way if a fire breaks out you may lose material things, but you'll save human lives.”