GARY — Police have called off a search for a Gary man who was reported missing.
Patrick McConathy, who was previously thought to be missing, went to the Munster Police Department to report he was not missing, according to a release.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
