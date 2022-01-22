 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Police chase from Crown Point ends in crash, arrest, police say
urgent

UPDATE: Police chase from Crown Point ends in crash, arrest, police say

  • Updated
STOCK Police - Crown Point

A Crown Point police vehicle is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man who led police on a chase with a woman and 16-year-old boy in his car Saturday told officers he fled because he thought police couldn't chase him, an official said.

The 35-year-old man, whose name was not released pending formal charges, tested positive for "an illegal narcotic" after consenting to a blood draw as part of the investigation, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

The chase began about 9:05 p.m. when a Crown Point police officer saw a black Nissan car going 57 mph in a 30-mph zone on 129th Avenue, near the Grant Street intersection, and attempted a traffic stop, the police chief said.

The driver didn't stop, entered northbound Interstate 65 from 109th Avenue and continued to drive recklessly, police said.

Merrillville and Lake County sheriff's police joined the chase, and officers used a "pit maneuver" to stop the Nissan in the area of I-65 and 73rd Avenue, Land said.

The maneuver involves using a police vehicle to physically bring a fleeing vehicle to a stop.

The driver, identified as the 35-year-old Cedar Lake man, was taken into custody and consented to a blood draw at a local hospital, police said.

The 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman who had been riding in the Nissan were checked for any injuries. The boy was released to his mother, who was not present at the scene, Land said.

No charges were anticipated against the female passenger. 

Police were working with the Lake County prosecutor's office to secure multiple charges against the driver, Land said.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

