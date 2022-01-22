UPDATE: Police chase from Crown Point ends in crash, arrest, police say

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man who led police on a chase with a woman and 16-year-old boy in his car Saturday told officers he fled because he thought police couldn't chase him, an official said.

The 35-year-old man, whose name was not released pending formal charges, tested positive for "an illegal narcotic" after consenting to a blood draw as part of the investigation, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

The chase began about 9:05 p.m. when a Crown Point police officer saw a black Nissan car going 57 mph in a 30-mph zone on 129th Avenue, near the Grant Street intersection, and attempted a traffic stop, the police chief said.

The driver didn't stop, entered northbound Interstate 65 from 109th Avenue and continued to drive recklessly, police said.

Merrillville and Lake County sheriff's police joined the chase, and officers used a "pit maneuver" to stop the Nissan in the area of I-65 and 73rd Avenue, Land said.

The maneuver involves using a police vehicle to physically bring a fleeing vehicle to a stop.

The driver, identified as the 35-year-old Cedar Lake man, was taken into custody and consented to a blood draw at a local hospital, police said.