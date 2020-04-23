UPDATE: Police officer, driver suffer minor injuries in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A city police officer and another driver suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Main and Summit streets.

The crash occurred about 8:35 a.m., Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

The police officer was driving north on Main Street and had a green light. A black passenger car, driving southbound, attempted to turn left on Summit Street, directly colliding with the squad car, Chief Land said.

The officer suffered a minor head injury. The driver of the passenger car was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point for an unknown medical ailment, Chief Land said.

Tow truck operators removed the vehicles from the scene just after 9 a.m.