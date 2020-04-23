You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Police officer, driver suffer minor injuries in crash
alert urgent

UPDATE: Police officer, driver suffer minor injuries in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A city police officer and another driver suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Main and Summit streets.

The crash occurred about 8:35 a.m., Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

The police officer was driving north on Main Street and had a green light. A black passenger car, driving southbound, attempted to turn left on Summit Street, directly colliding with the squad car, Chief Land said.

The officer suffered a minor head injury. The driver of the passenger car was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point for an unknown medical ailment, Chief Land said.

Tow truck operators removed the vehicles from the scene just after 9 a.m.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts