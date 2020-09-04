UPDATE: Political insider could reap from $9M land deal near IUN; City disputes contract

'Financial gain'

The Gary Park Board of Commissioners approved Williams' operating contract in November 2019 under former mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s administration.

Records show Williams' 2017 and 2019 Club House contracts are essentially identical, save for one new clause that states Williams has the first right of refusal to purchase The Club House facility.

“Theoretically, if his contract were valid, the clause gives him the right to some sort of compensation from the city, some proceeds from the sale. He’s inserting himself into the deal to (get financial gain),” Reaves said.

Williams did not respond to requests for comment by cellphone or through his Merrillville law office.

This wouldn’t be the first time Williams has inserted himself into Gary Redevelopment Commission deals. Williams was also linked to tax-delinquent real estate speculators at the center of a Lake County tax sale scandal in 2018 as a result of a Times investigation.

Williams, whose time with the city dates back to Mayor Rudy Clay's 2007-2011 administration, holds numerous legal services contracts with local governments in Lake County, including the city of Gary.