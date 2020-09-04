 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Political insider could reap from $9M land deal near IUN; City disputes contract
GARY — With one city leader describing the move as “extortion,” a politically connected attorney with links to past controversy and scandal has inserted himself in the $9 million sale of South Gleason Park for financial gain, city records show.

“It can be viewed as extortion, quite frankly … to levy this type of thing at the 11th hour, it’s holding the city hostage to extract monetary fees,” Eric Reaves, who is executive director of Community Investment and oversees the city’s Redevelopment Commission, said Friday.

The Gary Redevelopment Commission approved the sale to Bradford Equities II LLC at a special, emergency meeting Friday, despite questions still swirling about the validity of newly surfaced contract between Rinzer Williams III and the city park board. 

A clause in the contract allegedly gives Williams the first right of refusal to purchase The Club House, located within the park. 

Williams, who manages the Club House facility, informed the redevelopment board this week of the new contract, which was signed Nov. 13, 2019 as city leaders were actively seeking a buyer, records show. 

The park's future land use is undetermined, but may wind up being light industrial or manufacturing — a possibility that has outraged some council members who worry about the impact on the neighborhood and nearby Indiana University Northwest. 

'Financial gain'

The Gary Park Board of Commissioners approved Williams' operating contract in November 2019 under former mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s administration.

Records show Williams' 2017 and 2019 Club House contracts are essentially identical, save for one new clause that states Williams has the first right of refusal to purchase The Club House facility. 

“Theoretically, if his contract were valid, the clause gives him the right to some sort of compensation from the city, some proceeds from the sale. He’s inserting himself into the deal to (get financial gain),” Reaves said.

Williams did not respond to requests for comment by cellphone or through his Merrillville law office.

This wouldn’t be the first time Williams has inserted himself into Gary Redevelopment Commission deals. Williams was also linked to tax-delinquent real estate speculators at the center of a Lake County tax sale scandal in 2018 as a result of a Times investigation.

Williams, whose time with the city dates back to Mayor Rudy Clay's 2007-2011 administration, holds numerous legal services contracts with local governments in Lake County, including the city of Gary.

South Gleason Park lies just south of the Borman Expressway, near Indiana University Northwest, in the Midtown neighborhood. While historic, it is infrequently used and financially draining on the city’s resources, so the cash-strapped city first announced it was up for sale in 2018.

The city, through its Board of Public Works, transferred the South Gleason Park property to the city’s Redevelopment Commission on May 23, 2018, records show. The city routinely transfers property to the Redevelopment Commission so the commission can advertise, market and seek out potential buyers.

Headed to court?

Despite its approval Friday, there’s a very real possibility the matter could wind up in court over the validity of Williams’ latest contract, which was inked between him and the Gary Park Board of Commissioners. 

Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city, said he believes the Park Board did not have legal ownership of Gleason Park, and thus had no authority to sign a new contract with Williams at the end of 2019 and include a “purchase option” clause.   

“But that’s up for a courts to decide,” McCain said.

Nowhere in Williams’ contract does it mention he would stand to gain a specific amount from any deal, but a city document obtained by The Times suggests Williams could reap $100,000 out of the deal.

In a letter dated Wednesday to Williams, McCain wrote: “Upon closing of the sale of South Gleason Park, the City agrees to place $100,000 into an escrow account until a final determination is made on the validity of your contract or parties otherwise reach an agreement.”

Sorely needed

Reaves said Williams’ clause in his 2019 contract is troublesome and throws a wrench in the process.

“Any dollar Williams would get from the city, which is sorely needed, is hurting to our citizens,” Reaves added.

Originally known as Riverside Park, South Gleason Park dates back to 1920 and features a clubhouse designed by the famed architect George Maher. But lately, the golf course on the south side of the Little Calumet River has suffered from inactivity, and the city has been forced to subsidize its operations.

During Friday's Redevelopment Commission meeting, three council members, including Linda Barnes-Caldwell, of the 5th District, said they are infuriated they are now just learning of a $9 million deal to sell to a limited liability corporation that may replace it with a light industrial or manufacturing operation.

Such a change would drastically change the nearby residential neighborhood and the footprint Indiana University Northwest, Barnes-Caldwell said. 

“We have industrial areas like Ivanhoe so why are you trying to bring that right in the middle of our neighborhood? And say you don’t know what it’s going to be?” Barnes-Caldwell told The Times. “You’re going to change my streets.”

Lauren Cross
North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master's degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS.

