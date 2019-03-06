PORTAGE — A Porter man died Tuesday night after hitting the back of a semitrailer on westbound Interstate 80/94 and becoming trapped inside a burning car, police said.
Augustin J. Carreon, 30, struck the semitrailer about 9:45 p.m. on I-80/94, about one mile west of the Portage exit, Indiana State Police said.
The semi driver — a 48-year-old Michigan man — felt the impact, pulled off the highway onto the shoulder near Ripley Avenue and called police.
Carreon's 2017 Mazda CX9 remained partially blocking the center and left lanes, disabled from heavy front-end damage, police said.
The car immediately caught fire, and the driver could not escape. Good Samaritans attempted to get into the car, but could not open the doors, police said.
A trooper arrived and attempted to use a fire extinguisher, but also was unsuccessful.
Carreon was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
All westbound traffic was diverted off I-80/94 during investigation and cleanup of the crash.
