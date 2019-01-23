Try 1 month for 99¢

EAST CHICAGO — A large pothole damaged at least three cars and jammed up traffic Wednesday morning on Cline Avenue, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation was patching potholes as deputies assisted motorists, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

INDOT crews patched a large pothole on Cline Avenue near Chicago Avenue and planned to go out Thursday to repair more potholes throughout the Region, INDOT Northwest spokesman Adam Parkhouse said.

The swing in temperatures this week and snow and rain have a big impact on the formation of new potholes, he said.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s made for a wet Wednesday morning commute in Northwest Indiana.

UPDATED: Schools, businesses, services closures, delays and early dismissals

The rain was expected to continue until about 1 p.m., followed by a chance of freezing rain in the early afternoon.

Roads were generally in good condition late Wednesday morning, Parkhouse said. 

"We're not showing a strong likelihood for freezing drizzle the rest of the day, but it's obviously something we'll continue to monitor," he said.

Air temperatures were expected to fall into the 20s by evening, with winds of 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

Any unfrozen water could ice over, causing slippery conditions on untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots, the weather service said.

An arctic air mass could bring bitterly cold conditions to the Region late Thursday into next week, forecasters said.

Temperatures could drop below zero Thursday night, with wind chill values of minus 20 to minus 30.

High air temperatures in the single digits were expected Friday, followed by the teens Saturday and 20s Sunday.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Winter weather in the Region

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.