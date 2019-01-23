Potholes on Cline Avenue near Chicago Avenue damaged three vehicles Wednesday morning, Lake County sheriff's police said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation was patching the potholes as sheriff's deputies assisted motorists, a spokeswoman said.
Indiana State Police for the Lowell post said there were no major problems on Interstate 80/94 or 65 early Wednesday. Traffic also was moving at a normal pace on the Indiana Toll Road.
Temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s early Wednesday led to rain across Northwest Indiana, but drivers still should beware of possible slick spots and icy conditions as they head north into Illinois.
A winter weather advisory for Cook County was in effect through noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A glaze of ice and up to 1 inch of snow was possible.
In Northwest Indiana, bridges and lesser-traveled roads could still be slick, but the travel risks were reduced as precipitation turned to rain.
The rain was expected to continue until about 1 p.m., followed by a chance of freezing rain in the early afternoon.
Air temperatures were expected to fall into the 20s by evening, with winds of 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph, the weather service said.
An arctic air mass could cause bitterly cold conditions late Thursday into next week, forecasters said.
Temperatures could drop below zero Thursday night, with wind chill values of minus 20 to minus 30.
Gallery: Winter weather in the Region
Snow
Snow is spotted in Northwest Indiana Jan. 20.
Yvonne Condo
Snow
The sun rises on a snowy landscape on Jan. 20.
Yvonne Condo
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Snow billows around the Fusion sculpture Saturday in downtown Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Jonathan Robinson, left, of Gary, uses salt to help remove snow from the sidewalk outside his grandmother's store Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Heavy machinery clears snow near the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Phyllondra Robinson, right, and her sibling, Johnathan, use shovels and salt to remove snow from the sidewlk outside their grandmother's store Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Traffic proceeds on Broadway Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
From left, siblings Jonathan, Phayaundra, Phyllondra and Phaydra Robinson, all of Gary, remove snow from outside their grandmother's store Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Phyllondra Robinson, of Gary, removes snow from the sidewalk outside of her grandmother's store Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Gary traffic control worker Lemont Ragland clears snow from the sidewalk Saturday outside the Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
An Indiana Department of Transportation plow truck clears snow on Broadway Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter scene
A bush's needles peek out from under their snow cover.
Doug Ross, The Times
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Bill Dolan
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Bill Dolan
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Bill Dolan, The Times
Griffith snow
Central Park in Griffith Monday morning.
Stephanie, @missPinktoYOU
Snow day
Tucker young wears his new sweater in Highland on a snowy Monday morning.
Natalie Sarwacinski
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
People brave the winds for a few moments to get a photo of the large waves. Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Truck crash on I-94
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 backs up well into Indiana following an accident involving a jackknifed semi just east of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Truck crash on I-94
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 backs up well into Indiana following an accident involving a jackknifed semitruck just east of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Truck crash on I-94
A tow truck prepares to remove a semi that had jackknifed Monday on the westbound side of Interstate 80/94 just east of Torrence Avenue n Lansing.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Snow photo
A fallen tree on Monday took down a utility line along Ransom Road west of Campbell Street in Valparaiso.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Snow photo
Valparaiso resident Morris Paulsen walks Zorro, who was loving the weather Monday.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Valparaiso
Snow falls Monday morning in Valparaiso.
Annette Arnold, The Times
Valparaiso
Snow falls Monday morning in Valparaiso.
Annette Arnold, The Times
Snow photo
A large fallen tree on Monday blocks the northbound lane of County Road 400 East a short distance south of U.S. 6 in Jackson Township.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Subscribe to Daily Headlines