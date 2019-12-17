CROWN POINT — Nearly 1,000 people were without power in south Lake County after a car collided with a utility pole near U.S. 231 and Iowa Street Tuesday morning, according to NIPSCO.
A NIPSCO spokesperson said the mass outage, which occurred about 9:10 a.m., affected about 960 customers, including residents in Cedar Lake, Merrillville, Crown Point and Winfield. Crews restored power to a majority of homes by noon, with almost 15 still in the dark.
Winfield police said the outage also cut power to traffic lights at East 109th Avenue and Randolph Street. It later was restored.
