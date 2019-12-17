{{featured_button_text}}
NIPSCO stock
Times file photo

CROWN POINT — Nearly 1,000 people were without power in south Lake County after a car collided with a utility pole near U.S. 231 and Iowa Street Tuesday morning, according to NIPSCO.

A NIPSCO spokesperson said the mass outage, which occurred about 9:10 a.m., affected about 960 customers, including residents in Cedar Lake, Merrillville, Crown Point and Winfield. Crews restored power to a majority of homes by noon, with almost 15 still in the dark.

Winfield police said the outage also cut power to traffic lights at East 109th Avenue and Randolph Street. It later was restored.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.