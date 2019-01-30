If you can avoid going outside Wednesday, you should, officials said.
Residents without power in Hammond and Schererville can expect to see it restored within the hour, NIPSCO said about 8:10 a.m.
About 600 in Hammond and 120 Schererville customers were without power because of downed wires, spokeswoman Dana Burkes said. Crews were on-site in both communities.
Power in Hammond was expected to return within 30 minutes, while Schererville customers should see power return within an hour.
NIPSCO was fully staffed and prepared to response as quickly as possible because of the extreme cold, Burkes said.
Any customers who experience service-related issues should immediately call 800-464-7726.
Air temperatures in Northwest Indian hovered around minus 20 early Wednesday, and wind chills ranged from 44 to 51 below zero.
Wind chills measure the combined effects of cold air temperatures and wind, the National Weather Service said.
The air temperature about 6 a.m. was minus 20 with a wind chill of minus 46 in Lansing, minus 20 with a wind chill of minus 51 in Gary, minus 18 with a wind chill of minus 47 in Valparaiso and minus 19 with a wind chill of minus 44 in LaPorte, according to the weather service.
The life-threatening cold is not expected to ease up until Thursday afternoon. A few more inches of snow could fall in the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, forecasters said.
A wind chill warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties remained in effect until noon Thursday. A wind chill warning for LaPorte County continued until 1 p.m. Thursday.
The weather service warned frostbite on exposed skin in such cold conditions can occur in as little as five minutes. If residents must go out, wear layers, a hat and gloves, and waterproof boots.
Bring pets inside and check on neighbors, officials said.
Schools and offices across the Region
closedWednesday and Thursday because of the cold.
Officials warned heating systems in older homes likely won't be able to maintain temperature. New homes' systems may have trouble.
Warming shelter availability varies by community. Check the map attached to this story or call city or town halls or township trustees for more information.
The South Shore Line
suspended service Wednesday after a test train encountered significant overhead wire problems, demonstrating that operations will be unsuccessful because of the subzero temperatures.
The commuter rail service said it will evaluate operating conditions Thursday before making a determination about service.
Blowing and drifting snow remained a risk in open, rural areas Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District warned the extreme makes road salt and de-icers ineffective, so its plows will face major challenges in fighting against blowing and drifting now.
Stay home if you can, the department said. If you must drive, leave with a full tank of gas, an emergency kit, a charged phone and heavy duty winter gear.
Indiana State Police for the Toll Road said about 7:15 a.m. they were responding to two rollover semi crashes between the LaPorte/St. Joseph County line and South Bend.
Jasper County was under a travel watch, the highest level of travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Residents should refrain from all travel.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties were under a travel watch, which means only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Residents who find themselves in potentially life-threatening emergencies should call 911, Lake County 911 said. Nonemergency callers should dial 219-660-0000 in Lake County or 219-322-5000 in Cedar Lake and Schererville.
For information on travel conditions in Indiana, call 800-261-7623.
