Thousands were without power early Monday as snow-covered, slick roads and high winds made travel hazardous.
About 2 inches of snow fell overnight in some areas, and the snowfall could continue through the morning. High winds were expected to continue to cause snow to blow and drift.
Traffic was moving slowly along some highways, particularly in the area of the Interstate 65 interchange with Interstate 80/94 in Lake County.
Several agencies reported a number of downed trees because of heavy snow and winds.
Up to 22,700 NIPSCO customers were affected by power outages Monday morning, according to the company's online outage center page. The outages were widespread, affecting customers across northern Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties and as far south as Cedar Lake, Lowell, Hebron and LaPorte.
NIPSCO said crews were assessing the damage, but winds were expected to continue through the day. Estimated restoration times were not immediately available.
A number of schools planned to open late or were closed because of the weather. Find a complete list here.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said roads were more slushy than snow- or ice-packed, but conditions could become icy as temperatures continue to drop.
"In the LaPorte area, things are getting worse as the snowfall intensifies," INDOT said. "Reports of downed trees are coming in as well as slideoffs and crashes."
A total of up to 3 inches of snow was expected in LaPorte County, according to the National Weather Service.
The Porter County Highway Department said about 2 inches of snow fall overnight, and multiple trees were downed by the heavy snow and high winds. Department employees were working to clear downed trees, and all trucks were out salting and plowing.
Officials urged drivers to be careful, slow down and allow extra time for travel Monday.
A winter weather advisory for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties was in effect until noon. The weather service said snow was expected to begin tapering off by 9 a.m.
A lakeshore flood warning for all three counties also remained in effect until noon.
Abnormally high lake levels and onshore wind gusts of more than 50 mph caused 14- to 18-foot waves along the lakeshore. Waves were expected to wash over piers and jetties and flood some areas. Residents on or near the lakeshore should take precautions, the weather service said.
Forecasters also warned that shoveling heavy, wet snow can put a strain on the heart. Move only small amounts of snow with each shovel pass, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.