UPDATE: Power restored after tree branch fell on line near Winfield, NIPSCO says

Power was restored to Thursday to about 1,000 NIPSCO customers after a tree branch fell on a high-voltage line in the Winfield area, a company spokeswoman said.

Scattered power outages also were reported in Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hobart, Portage and Valparaiso as high winds swept the Region, NIPSCO'S online outage map showed.

It's possible a transformer at 125th Avenue and Randolph Street was damaged when the branch fell on a power line in the area, NIPSCO said.

NIPSCO customers south of 109th Avenue were affected, Winfield officials said on Facebook.

The outages were likely to be noticed, with so many working remotely or home-schooling because of the coronavirus shutdown.

To report a power outage, NIPSCO customers should call 800-464-7726.