SCHNEIDER — Power has been restored for more than 300 NIPSCO customers who were without power Wednesday morning because of downed lines.
A wire came down on Parrish Avenue near a bridge, NIPSCO spokesman Tom Stevens said. The outage started about 6:30 a.m.
NIPSCO did not immediately have information about how the wire came down.
A large number of customers were expected to see their power restored shortly after crews arrived, Stevens said. It typically takes a couple hours for crews to assess the problem and restore power to all customers, he said.
NIPSCO's outage map showed power was fully restored before 8:30 a.m.