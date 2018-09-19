Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NIPSCO stock generic
Buy Now

NIPSCO 

 John J. Watkins, The Times

SCHNEIDER — Power has been restored for more than 300 NIPSCO customers who were without power Wednesday morning because of downed lines.

A wire came down on Parrish Avenue near a bridge, NIPSCO spokesman Tom Stevens said. The outage started about 6:30 a.m.

NIPSCO did not immediately have information about how the wire came down.

A large number of customers were expected to see their power restored shortly after crews arrived, Stevens said. It typically takes a couple hours for crews to assess the problem and restore power to all customers, he said.

NIPSCO's outage map showed power was fully restored before 8:30 a.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.