Power was restored to 90% of NIPSCO customers after high winds downed trees and damaged utility lines throughout the Region Monday, officials say. 

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 6,400 people were still in the dark. NIPSCO's website shows a bulk of the outages occurred in Gary. Other affected areas included Griffith, Merrillville, Highland, Hammond, East Chicago and Dyer.

Crews worked through the night to assess and service the various areas, continuing well into Tuesday, which also saw high winds that caused additional damage. Officials said more than a 1,000 repairs and reported issues still need to be addressed. These "account for the remaining affected customers."

Power is estimated to return sometime Tuesday evening for residents in Dyer, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, Schererville and Portage. It is set to be restored Wednesday in East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Munster.

"Employees continue to work around-the-clock to respond to the damage, with the support of additional resources working in the call center and emergency command center to focus on power restoration efforts," officials said. "NIPSCO cannot provide specific restoration times for individual customers."

Lingering effects

The mass outage — which grew at one point to more than 50,000 — prompted School City of Hammond officials to close Morton High School Tuesday, with students and teachers "utilizing an eLearning day."

Gary Community Schools Corporation cancelled classes for Banneker Elementary at Marquette due to the outage. All other Gary schools remained open.

Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus and Ivy Tech Community College's East Chicago campus both were reopened Tuesday after closing all operations Monday while power was restored.

