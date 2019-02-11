Though a wintry mix created slippery conditions on much of the Region's roadways Monday, commuters should be in a better position Tuesday morning, thanks to a rise in overnight temperatures.
Freezing rain and sleet will transition to mainly all rain overnight through Tuesday morning as temperatures rise above freezing, said Stephen Rodriguez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Romeoville.
"That will limit the freezing potential," Rodriguez said.
Though road conditions were not ideal Monday night, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Cmdr. Brad Bosse said authorities have received few calls of crashes along the county roadways. They did respond to a semi-trailer that slipped on the ice and flipped on southbound U.S. 41 at the intersection of Belshaw Road near Lowell, he said.
However, the semi didn't strike any structures or other vehicles, nor were there any injuries. The semi did temporarily block the road in both directions, he said.
Much of the Chicago area was expected to remain under a weather advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday, including areas along and north of Interstate 80. Those areas were expected to have significant ice accumulation overnight — up to a quarter inch — with temperatures remaining just below freezing Monday night.
Winter weather advisories in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were set to expire earlier — at about 4 a.m.
Rodriguez said there is some potential for more wintry weather later in the week.