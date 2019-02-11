Try 1 month for 99¢

Though a wintry mix created slippery conditions on much of the Region's roadways Monday, commuters should be in a better position Tuesday morning, thanks to a rise in overnight temperatures.

Freezing rain and sleet will transition to mainly all rain overnight through Tuesday morning as temperatures rise above freezing, said Stephen Rodriguez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Romeoville. 

"That will limit the freezing potential," Rodriguez said. 

Though road conditions were not ideal Monday night, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Cmdr. Brad Bosse said authorities have received few calls of crashes along the county roadways. They did respond to a semi-trailer that slipped on the ice and flipped on southbound U.S. 41 at the intersection of Belshaw Road near Lowell, he said.

However, the semi didn't strike any structures or other vehicles, nor were there any injuries. The semi did temporarily block the road in both directions, he said. 

Much of the Chicago area was expected to remain under a weather advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday, including areas along and north of Interstate 80. Those areas were expected to have significant ice accumulation overnight — up to a quarter inch — with temperatures remaining just below freezing Monday night.  

Winter weather advisories in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were set to expire earlier — at about 4 a.m. 

On Tuesday, drizzle is likely expected before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 4 p.m. That will transition to snow after 4 p.m., with little to no accumulation, according to NWS.
 
Temperatures will rise to near 36 degrees by 11 a.m., and then fall to 31 degrees during the remainder of the day. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph and the chance of of precipitation is 80 percent. 
 
Strong westerly winds are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and continue Tuesday night, possibly resulting in patchy blowing snow later Tuesday, as well as increase the threat of power outages.

Rodriguez said there is some potential for more wintry weather later in the week.

