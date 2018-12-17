A weapon has been recovered and a person of interest is being questioned after two Chicago police officers were fatally struck by a South Shore train Monday night on Chicago's Far South Side, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.
The two officers were newly appointed and "lost their lives protecting their community from a gunman," Guglielmi said.
The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. near 103rd Street in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, Metra officials said.
Police told NBC 5 Chicago the officers were responding to a "shots fired" call when they were struck by a passing train.
The South Shore Train 119 was halted after the incident. The South Shore uses Metra tracks and Metra shut down power in both directions.
Guglielmi called the incident a "devastating tragedy."
Mike Noland, president of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District which operates the South Shore line, said 500 to 600 passengers were traveling on the train Monday night.
Noland said that no passengers were injured in the incident. NICTD will bus train passengers to the Hegewisch station where they will board a train to continue to their final destination, NICTD said in an email update. Noland added NICTD will continue to post updates on track service via Facebook, Twitter and online.