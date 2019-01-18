HOBART — Gregg Daunora said Friday he's still "in a weird state of shock" after being displaced from his home earlier this week when a fire devastated a historic downtown building.
Daunora was one of about a dozen residents of the building at Third and Center streets which was struck by fire Tuesday night.
On Friday, the city announced the closure of the Hobart building to knock down the second-story walls due to structural safety concerns.
The overall question as to whether the building will be repaired or demolished is still being determined, Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
"Whether it will close is still under review of the owner in conjunction with the insurance company," Snedecor said.
Fire officials have determined the fire began somewhere in a first-floor tanning salon called Copper Penny Tanning.
While no tenants of the building were injured, two police officers suffered injury.
Officer Noah Frizzell, 29, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night after being involved in a single-car crash on Third Street, just east of Ash Street. Frizzell was responding to the fire when he lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice and struck two trees before coming to a stop.
Hobart police Capt. James Gonzalez said Friday they anticipate Frizzell will be released from the hospital today. He will likely be off duty for some time.
A second officer injured, Adam Ahmad, 26, a five-year veteran of the Police Department, was treated for smoke inhalation at St. Mary Medical Center after he attempted to enter the building to evacuate residents. He returned to work the next evening, Gonzalez said.
'I smelled smoke'
Daunora, 61, said he was just a little drowsy Tuesday evening when he smelled what he described as smoke from cooking.
He went out into the hallway of his third-floor apartment in the historic Guyer building and heard smoke alarms. Daunora ducked back into his apartment and started getting dressed and putting his shoes on.
"I heard people start yelling," Daunora recalled Friday morning. "The smoke was turning from gray to black with sparks."
Daunora left with nothing but the clothes on his back. He left his keys, cellphone and all of his belongings behind as he raced to the street.
"It was a big fire," he said, adding he felt "blessed" because he had had time to dress while some of his neighbors stood outside in their night clothes.
Daunora stayed at the scene for about an hour before calling his sister in Valparaiso. She picked him up, and Daunora has been staying with her since. Thursday he got a new cellphone. Friday he signed a lease for a new apartment in Valparaiso.
Putting his life together the last couple of days hasn't been easy, he said, as he tries to refill his prescriptions and figure out what he needs to move on with his life.
Daunora said he won't go back to the building to try to retrieve belongings because there is nothing left.
The only thing he'd hope to find is a 100-year-old soup pot which has sentimental value.
Snedecor said the drop-off point for people to donate items to the displaced residents is at Shout Green at 512 East 3rd Street in Hobart.
Future of the building
As of Friday afternoon, Third Street and Center Street remained closed.
"Right now we are concerned with the potential weather forecast and the integrity of the building, which is why we closed the roads," Snedecor said.
The demolition of the building's second story walls was to begin Friday evening and continue into Saturday, he said.
Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but investigators have determined it started somewhere in the tanning salon.
Third Street in front of the building has been barricaded since the fire.
Building official Mike Hannigan said the insurance adjusters will likely recommend whether the building should be demolished or if it can be repaired. If the building owner agrees to the recommendation, the process will move forward. If the building owner does not agree, a decision could be delayed.
Hannigan said while he has the authority to order the demolition of the building if it became a public safety issue, it is not at that point.
