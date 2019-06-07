GARY — Interstate 80/94 remains congested following three separate car accidents Friday morning in Gary, police say.
The non-injury wrecks have all been cleared, but traffic is still slow moving through the construction zone, according to police.
Two of the three occurred westbound near Grant Street about 7:30 a.m., with one involving three cars and the other involving four, police said. The third happened moments later east of Broadway Street between two vehicles.
