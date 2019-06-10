Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed at the 234.6 milemarker just north of the Lake and Newton county line.
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Ann Wojas tweeted a photo of a single vehicle rollover just after 6:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured, according to Wojas' tweet.
I-65 SB 4 miles north of Demotte single vehicle roll over. Driver not seriously injured. Seat belts Save Lives. #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/PQFDsQapUa— Ann Wojas (@ISPLowell) June 10, 2019
A rescue helicopter has landed at the scene, Indiana Department of Transportation officials confirmed.
INDOT's TrafficWise tweeted around 5:50 p.m. that all southbound lanes would be closed for about two hours because of a crash.
I-65 MM 234.6 SB near SR 10/ mile 235 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash— INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) June 10, 2019
Check back at nwi.com for updates.