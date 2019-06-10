{{featured_button_text}}
Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed at the 234.6 milemarker just north of the Lake and Newton county line.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Ann Wojas tweeted a photo of a single vehicle rollover just after 6:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured, according to Wojas' tweet.

A rescue helicopter has landed at the scene, Indiana Department of Transportation officials confirmed.

INDOT's TrafficWise tweeted around 5:50 p.m. that all southbound lanes would be closed for about two hours because of a crash.

