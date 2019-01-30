Hammond firefighters battled a blaze at a single-family home in the 2700 block of 163rd Place early Wednesday. The home's roof collapsed during the fire, causing the first floor to fall into the basement, Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Bill Dolan, The Times
Bill Dolan, The Times
HAMMOND — Firefighters were spending the coldest day in a generation searching inside the ruins of a house for its occupant, who is missing and feared dead.
"We are pretty sure she is in there. The lady's family said she is always home. We cannot find her because the roof caved into the floor and the floor caved into the basement," Fire Chief Jeff Smith said at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
"In the meantime we are going in there with chain saws and cutting sections of roof up into sections we can handle by ourselves and throw them off to the side to try and find her."
Hammond firefighters were dispatched at 7:15 a.m. to the 2700 block of 163rd Place, near the city's Hessville business district.
"When they first arrived, they saw smoke, kicked in the front door, got five feet inside and saw the whole back side of the house was on fire and probably had been burning for a while," Smith said.
Emily Griffith, who lives across the street, said she believes a woman in her 60s lives in the home.
The woman's family was on scene earlier but was led away by authorities after a short time.
Smith said the fire was mostly extinguished by 10 a.m., though there was still a lot of steam.
The extreme cold caused a hydrant and one rig to freeze up, he said.
Firefighters hacked a hole in the side of the house to enter. Large fire rigs remained on the scene at about 9:30 a.m., along with a Hammond Fire Department ambulance.
Griffith said when she first noticed the house fire, flames were coming out of the roof, which collapsed inward later. She saw a firefighter get pulled to safety before the front porch collapsed to the ground.
Smith planned to call in a demolition crew to help clear debris so firefighters could enter the home, he said.
"We can't go in there, because there's no floor," he said.
The fire's origin and cause remained under investigation.