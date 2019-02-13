CROWN POINT — Two semi drivers were injured in a crash early Wednesday and police came to the rescue of a third person caught in the hourslong traffic backup on southbound Interstate 65, police said.
Drivers David Handler, of Missouri, and Jason De Ford, of Wisconsin, were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point with non-life-threatening injuries after both semis jack-knifed about 4:30 a.m. on I-65, about three miles south of the U.S. 231 exit, officials said.
Later, Troopers Davonne Barlow, Rogelio Escutia and Dennis Griffin were directing traffic around the crash when a man in a 2001 Ford Explorer pulled onto the right shoulder and said his passenger, a 30-year-old Crown Point woman, was passed out and needed help.
The troopers found the woman unresponsive and realized she wasn't breathing.
They began CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator, which showed they should continue CPR. The woman was given other life-saving measures until Crown Point EMS arrived, police said.
The woman was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where she was responsive and talking early Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The crash began before dawn, when Handler lost control of a 2016 Kenworth semi and box trailer owned by Conway Truck Load Inc. and jack-knifed on the snow- and ice-covered road, police said.
The Kenworth jack-knifed, traveled west and hit a guardrail on the right side of the road. The semi and trailer rolled onto their left sides and came to rest blocking the right and middle lanes, police said.
De Ford, who was driving a 2019 Peterbilt and box trailer owned by Time Transport Inc., was unable to slow down to avoid Handler's truck and crashed into the Kenworth's undercarriage and rear axle, police said.
The Peterbilt ran off the road and crashed into an outside guardrail, blocking all lanes of southbound I-65.
A service dog was located at the crash scene and reunited with Handler at the hospital, Indiana State Police said.
Two lanes remained closed about noon as cleanup continued, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise website.
Police said the Peterbilt was removed from the road, but removal of the Kenworth was expected to take more time.
The semi and trailer need to be up-righted, and diesel fuel spilled during the crash must be cleaned up.
Roads remained slushy and slick in some spots early Wednesday afternoon.
A low-level travel advisory for Lake, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties remained in effect Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The advisory means routine travel might be restricted because of hazardous conditions and drivers should use caution.
Several school districts were on a delayed start Wednesday.
The slick conditions Wednesday came after a winter storm Monday night into Tuesday glazed parts of Northwest Indiana with two-tenths to one-half of an inch of ice. The freezing rain was followed by strong winds Tuesday night.
NIPSCO reported 15,000 customers lost power during the ice storm, but power to nearly all customers had been restored by Wednesday morning.
Conditions were expected to improve throughout the week.
There was a chance of snow mainly before 10 a.m. Tuesday in LaPorte County, but skies in Lake and Porter counties were expected to clear.
Rain is possible Thursday afternoon, followed by clear skies Friday and Saturday. The next chance for snow will be Saturday night.