A semi tanker carrying thousands of pounds of nitrogen rolled over Saturday night, closing several lanes of Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street, the Lake Station fire chief confirmed.
Emergency crews from multiple fire departments were responding to the accident in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 15, Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said.
Several other vehicles also were involved in the accident, and multiple people were being transported to Region hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Fazekas said.
While leaking nitrogen from the tanker posed no immediate danger to anyone Saturday, it was creating thick, steam-like white clouds that affected visibility as the chemical interacted with the air, Fazekas said.
All westbound lanes of the interstate and all but one eastbound lane remained closed as of 9:50 p.m., in part because of visibility issues created by the chemical reaction, Fazekas said.
Drivers are being cautioned to avoid the area.
A Lake County hazardous materials response team also was on scene, the chief said.
Indiana State police confirmed the accident in the westbound lanes near mile marker 15. Police responded about 8:30 p.m., and emergency personnel remained on scene at late at 10:20 p.m.
Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Video courtesy of Cory Moreno: