GARY — Police responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80/94 in which the service dog belonging to one of the drivers fled from the wreckage early Thursday. Indiana Department of Transportation workers later found what was believed to be the remains of the dog.
Brandon Jones, of Merrillville, was traveling about 2:30 a.m. near the Grant Street ramp when his Chrysler Town and Country collided with a Ford Fiesta driven by Rodney Jones, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Police said the Ford overturned, stopping in a ditch. This prompted Jack, a small brown/white terrier, to run from the car. The dog, who is believed to have died from injuries suffered from the crash, was trained to assist those with impaired hearing.
"Our condolences go out to the family," Indiana State Police said in a statement. "We appreciate the many phone calls we received from concerned citizens that offered to help locate Jack."
Both drivers and their passengers were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicles' occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.