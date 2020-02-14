You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Snow, bitter cold force some schools to close, delay start times
UPDATE: Snow, bitter cold force some schools to close, delay start times

The following confirmed schools will be closed or delayed Friday because of the weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates. 

LAKE COUNTY

Tri-Creek School Corporation - Opening at 9:45 a.m. due to poor road conditions

Gary Community School Corporation, Gary - Closed

Charter School of The Dunes, Gary - Closed 

Gary Lighthouse Upper Academy, Gary - Closed

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, Gary - Closed

Woodland Child Development Center, Hammond - Closed

East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School, East Chicago - Closed

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy, East Chicago - Closed

Kankakee Valley School Corporation, Wheatfield - Closed (E-Learning Day)

