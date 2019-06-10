{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 65 southbound has reopened following a single vehicle crash Monday night.

Southbound lanes were closed at the 234.6 milemarker just north of the Lake and Newton county line just before 6 p.m.

A rescue helicopter landed at the scene to assist in extracting a driver from a van that rolled over on the interstate, Indiana State Police Cpl. Daniel Becker said.

The driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was flown to a hospital in Illinois, Becker said.

ISP Public Information Officer Ann Wojas tweeted a photo of the rollover just after 6:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured, according to Wojas' tweet.

INDOT's TrafficWise tweeted around 5:50 p.m. that all southbound lanes would be closed for about two hours because of a crash.

The southbound lanes reopened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.

