UPDATE: Structure partially collapses in downtown Hobart, officials say

A commercial structure in the 500 block of Third street in Hobart partially collapsed overnight. The building is blocked off by yellow barricades.
HOBART — No one was injured after a structural failure in downtown Hobart early Saturday, Hobart assistant fire chief John Reitz said.
Fire personnel arrived shortly after 2 a.m. to the building, located at 517 E 3rd Street.
The two-story building is over a hundred years old. An addition, where the owner resides, was added to the building's rear around 50 years ago, Reitz said.
The fire department is waiting for a structural engineer to come out for inspection to determine the safety of the building.
NIPSCO workers shut off gas to the building. 3rd Street is reopened, but the alley next to the building will remain closed, Reitz said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
