UPDATE: 4th Hoosier dies from coronavirus; 2 more Region cases identified

Another person died from coronavirus in Indiana, bring the total to four fatalities statewide.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed Saturday the fourth death was a Delaware County resident over 60 years old who had been hospitalized.

Forty-seven new positive cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, were reported Saturday, including two more separate cases in Lake and LaPorte counties.

There are now nine confirmed cases in the Region, including seven in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, according to ISDH.

A Methodist Hospitals emergency room physician is one of those that recently tested positive. The physician last worked at the hospital system between March 14 and March 16, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

UPDATE: Methodist ER doc tests positive for COVID-19; all affected patients contacted, hospital says The physician last worked at the hospital system between March 14 and March 16 and has tested positive for the coronavirus, a hospital statement noted Friday night.

A total of 126 Hoosiers have been diagnosed by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. A total of 833 have been tested, including 279 in the last 24 hours.

Other counties included with the 47 new positive identifications are Allen, Clark, Delaware, Elkhart, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Scott and Vigo.