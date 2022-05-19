UPDATE: Thursday crash causes widespread power outage; repairs underway, NIPSCO says

A vehicle stuck a utility pole in Gary Thursday morning resulting in a widespread power outage that left more than 10,000 NIPSCO customers in the dark, according to company spokeswoman Megan Henning.
The vehicle stuck a pole at 61st Avenue and Hayes Street at 6:55 a.m., which brought down a power line, she said.
Merrillville is the hardest hit area, reporting 6,557 outages as of 7:30 a.m., according to NIPSCO's
power outage website.
Scherervile was reporting 2,331 outages, followed by Griffith at 343 and Hammond at 208, according to NIPSCO.
NISPCO crews were at the scene early Thursday evaluating the damage, Henning said. It is unclear when power will be restored.
"We thank the community for their patience," she said.
