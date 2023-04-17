EAST CHICAGO — A local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road has reopened after it was closed early Monday by a fire involving a 110-foot utility pole, according to Indiana State Police.
South Shore passenger train service, which had also been halted by the fire, has been restored in part to a weekend/holiday schedule now at all stations, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District announced.
"Busing between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Ave. remains in effect," NICTD said.
The train service said it received clearance early Monday afternoon to operate in the East Chicago area following the pole fire and downed power line.
"Delays may be possible due to additional NIPSCO work this afternoon," according to NICTD. "We thank passengers for their patience."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.