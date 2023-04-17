EAST CHICAGO — A local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road has reopened after it was closed early Monday by a fire involving a 110-foot utility pole, according to Indiana State Police.

South Shore passenger train service, which had also been halted by the fire, has been restored in part to a weekend/holiday schedule now at all stations, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District announced.

"Busing between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Ave. remains in effect," NICTD said.

The train service said it received clearance early Monday afternoon to operate in the East Chicago area following the pole fire and downed power line.

"Delays may be possible due to additional NIPSCO work this afternoon," according to NICTD. "We thank passengers for their patience."

NIPSCO said at 1:30 p.m. Monday the company was still making repairs after the fire was extinguished along the Indiana Toll Road between Calumet Avenue and Cline Avenue.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this time," according to the company.

NIPSCO said road closures may be necessary during the evening hours as part of the repair work.

"NIPSCO thanks customers and travelers for their patience as crews work as safely and quickly as possible to conduct the repair work. Please plan travels through the impacted area accordingly."

NIPSCO is responding with the help of the Indiana Department of Transportation and local first responders.

