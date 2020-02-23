UPDATE: Top school official being forced out in Crown Point; district likely to be sued

Warne said the board will present a more detailed statement in the Monday night meeting and plans at that time to name an acting superintendent to fill Eineman's role until the board can select an interim superintendent.

Less than nine months ago, Eineman was receiving applause from more than 700 attending the graduation ceremony for the Crown Point High School graduation. She spoke to an overflow crowd at the Dog Pound football stadium about the accomplishments of the Class of 2019, who had just begun elementary school when she was in her first year as superintendent of the Crown Point Community School Corporation.

Curosh, who was retained by Eineman Friday afternoon, said he and his client are on a fact-finding mission to determine what is behind the attempt at ousting the superintendent.

"My client is well known and highly regarded in her field," Curosh said. "In the end, she has a contract, and we expected the school board to honor it."

The ouster letter comes less than a year after the school board held a public hearing to renew Eineman's contract through the end of 2021, according to a public notice posted on the school’s website.