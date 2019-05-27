The National Weather Services has extended a tornado warning for Lake County in effect until 5:45 p.m. Monday.
A warning has also been issued for Porter County until 5:45 p.m.
The latest projections from the NWS showed Portage, Wheeler, Valparaiso and Chesterton in the path of the storm.
The NWS is advising Lake and Porter county residents to seek shelter immediately.
Just before 4:30 p.m., marble-sized hail began to fall in the Munster area, continuing for at least 10 minutes.
The NWS tweeted that a storm cell has produced increasing rotation in eastern Will and southeast Cook counties, headed in the direction of Dyer. A later tweet indicated a tornado may be developing in Merrillville.
Trained spotters reported a confirmed tornado touch down near the Illinois-Indiana state line, NWS tweeted at 4:33 p.m.
Additional storm warnings are in effect through this evening including a flood advisory in effect until 7:15 p.m. and a tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m.
