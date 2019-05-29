CROWN POINT — Southbound traffic on Interstate 65 has cleared up after a stalled semitruck blocked the right lane, just north of U.S. 231 exit.
The disabled truck had been slowing traffic about 7 a.m.
CROWN POINT — Southbound traffic on Interstate 65 has cleared up after a stalled semitruck blocked the right lane, just north of U.S. 231 exit.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
The disabled truck had been slowing traffic about 7 a.m.
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.