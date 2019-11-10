SCHERERVILLE — Both lanes of eastbound U.S. 30 are reopened near the Residences at Deer Creek after a car and truck collided Sunday morning, causing the truck to overturn.
The truck failed to yield to an oncoming car around 10:50 a.m. The truck rolled onto its side after the initial impact, Schererville Police Detective Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
The driver inside the truck had to be extricated. The driver and his passenger, as well as the passenger in the car, were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cook said.
The crash is under investigation.
