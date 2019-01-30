UPDATE: Utility crews restore power to thousands throughout Region, despite ongoing cold

Utility crews have not let the ongoing chill stand in their way of restoring power to thousands throughout the Region.
Jasper County REMC, which had about 4,000 of its members without power about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, had reduced that number to less than 100 by late morning, said CEO Bryan Washburn.
"It's manageable at this point," he said.
NIPSCO had whittled its outages down from 1,000 during the early morning hours to just 21 by late morning, Spokeswoman Dana Berkes said.
The company is overstaffed, she said, and has crews standing by waiting to respond to problems.
"So far we are standing pretty firm," Berkes said.
Both companies said the outages were weather related.
"Wind tends to be the number cause of wires down," Berkes said.
Washburn said earlier Wednesday that a transformer issue caused his area's outage. The cooperative was working with its supplier, which was quick to respond, Washburn said.
Jill Terborg, a single mother with three daughters who lives in Wheatfield, was one of those customers.
Terborg said her power was out from about 7:30 to 9 a.m., but she was cautiously optimistic it would stay on the rest of the day.
During the outage, her thermostat fell to 64 degrees.
"The first thing I did was make some coffee," she said.
She told her daughters, ages 7, 10 and 12, to put on socks and cuddle up in blankets while they waited it out, she said.
Her 12-year-old daughter had a lot of questions, she said. What would the family do? Would they freeze? Would they die? Could they stay in the home? If they leave, where would they go?
Terborg said her mother was concerned about her brother, who drives a tanker truck carrying milk. He still has to work in the extreme temperatures, though his start Wednesday was delayed, she said.
Terborg, a nurse, said she was grateful to be off work Wednesday so she could be home with her children. On Thursday, she will have to travel to work to relieve others who are working through the cold snap, she said.
"People need to be taken care of," she said.
Power has been restored for about 600 NIPSCO customers in Hammond and 120 in Schererville, the company's outage map shows. About 25 customers in Merrillville and another 25 in Lake Village remained without power.
NIPSCO was fully staffed and prepared to respond as quickly as possible because of the extreme cold, spokeswoman Dana Burkes said.
Any customers who experience service-related issues should immediately call 800-464-7726.
About 160 Kankakee Valley REMC customers in the North Judson area were without power early Wednesday, spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said. Their power was expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.
Air temperatures in Northwest Indiana hovered around minus 20 early Wednesday, and wind chills ranged from 44 to 51 below zero.
Wind chills measure the combined effects of cold air temperatures and wind, the National Weather Service said.
The air temperature about 6 a.m. was minus 20 with a wind chill of minus 46 in Lansing, minus 20 with a wind chill of minus 51 in Gary, minus 18 with a wind chill of minus 47 in Valparaiso and minus 19 with a wind chill of minus 44 in LaPorte, according to the weather service.
The life-threatening cold is not expected to ease up until Thursday afternoon. A few more inches of snow could fall in the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, forecasters said.
A wind chill warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties remained in effect until noon Thursday. A wind chill warning for LaPorte County continued until 1 p.m. Thursday.
The weather service warned frostbite on exposed skin in such cold conditions can occur in as little as five minutes. If residents must go out, wear layers, a hat and gloves, and waterproof boots.
Bring pets inside and check on neighbors, officials said.
Schools and offices across the Region closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the cold.
Officials warned heating systems in older homes likely won't be able to maintain temperature. New homes' systems may also have trouble.
Warming shelter availability varies by community. Check the map attached to this story or call city or town halls or township trustees for more information.
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
Additional locations added due to the sub-zero temperatures:
The Valparaiso Police Department, 355 South Washington Street, will become a warming Center during the inclement weather Wednesday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 1 (9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wed and Thurs; and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday). Please enter through the front lobby of Police Station only.
Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185
1202 Cumberland Crossing, open Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524
103 Jefferson St., open Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Banta Activity Center (219) 462-1301
605 Beech St., open Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Housing Opportunities (219) 548-2800 and after hours (219) 262-0054 is a place for emergency shelter for men or women (M,F 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., TWTh 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
The Salvation Army of Michigan City will remain open through 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1 to serve as a warming shelter for anyone who needs relief from the extreme temperatures over the next few days.
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E Joliet St, Schererville
Bessie Owens Center, 4001 Alexander Ave., 219-391-8478
The South Shore Line suspended service Wednesday after a test train encountered significant overhead wire problems, demonstrating that operations will be unsuccessful because of the subzero temperatures.
The commuter rail service said it will evaluate operating conditions Thursday before making a determination about service.
Blowing and drifting snow remained a risk in open, rural areas Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District warned the extreme makes road salt and de-icers ineffective, so its plows will face major challenges in fighting against blowing and drifting now.
Stay home if you can, the department said. If you must drive, leave with a full tank of gas, an emergency kit, a charged phone and heavy duty winter gear.
Indiana State Police for the Toll Road said about 7:15 a.m. they were responding to two rollover semi crashes between the LaPorte/St. Joseph County line and South Bend.
Jasper County was under a travel watch, the highest level of travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Residents should refrain from all travel.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties were under a travel watch, which means only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Meanwhile, authorities say a crash on a snow- and ice-covered road in rural northern Indiana killed a police officer and his wife. The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ligonier Police Officer Ethan Kiser's SUV spun into the path of another SUV near Cromwell on Monday night. Deputies say the crash also killed 21-year-old Shawna Kiser.
Residents who find themselves in potentially life-threatening emergencies should call 911, Lake County 911 said. Nonemergency callers should dial 219-660-0000 in Lake County or 219-322-5000 in Cedar Lake and Schererville.
For information on travel conditions in Indiana, call 800-261-7623.