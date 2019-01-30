UPDATE: Utility crews restore power to thousands Wednesday; Thursday to bring warmer temps and snow

Utility crews did not let the ongoing chill stand in their way of restoring power to thousands throughout the Region Wednesday.
Luckily, a warm-up is on its way for Thursday. By noon, the Region will see higher air and wind chill temps, meteorologists predict. However, snow will begin coating Northwest Indiana by late afternoon.
Highs will be around minus 7 in both Gary and Valparaiso by noon Thursday, Meteorologist Kevin Donofrio of the National Weather Service said. The wind chill will also likely climb, hitting minus 10 to minus 20 by the afternoon.
Temps will likely peak at zero later into the day.
Snow will begin in the afternoon and continue into daybreak Friday with an expected accumulation of 2 to 4 inches throughout Northwest Indiana, Donofrio said.
Power outages across NWI
Jasper County REMC, which had about 4,000 of its members without power at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, had reduced that number to less than 100 by late morning, CEO Bryan Washburn said.
By 4 p.m., the online outage map reflected only one household without power in Jasper County REMC's coverage area.
NIPSCO had whittled its outages down from 1,000 during the early morning hours to just 21 by late morning, spokeswoman Dana Berkes said.
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, only five households were reported as being without power among the Gary, Hammond, Merrillville and LaPorte communities on the NIPSCO power outages website.
"The company continues to closely monitor its gas and electric system, taking proactive and precautionary measures to ensure reliability, and crews have been responding quickly to brief service interruptions as they occur," a NIPSCO news release stated. "Any risk for potential issues begins to decrease as the forecasted temperatures are expected to rise Thursday afternoon."
The company was overstaffed, Berkes said, and had crews standing by waiting to respond to problems.
Both companies said the outages were weather-related.
"Wind tends to be the No. 1 cause of wires down," Berkes said.
Washburn said earlier Wednesday that a transformer issue caused his area's outage. The cooperative worked with its supplier, which was quick to respond, Washburn said.
Jill Terborg, a single mother with three daughters who lives in Wheatfield, was one of those customers.
Terborg said her power was out from about 7:30 to 9 a.m., but she was cautiously optimistic it would stay on the rest of the day.
During the outage, her thermostat fell to 64 degrees.
"The first thing I did was make some coffee," she said.
She told her daughters, ages 7, 10 and 12, to put on socks and cuddle up in blankets while they waited it out, she said.
Her 12-year-old daughter had a lot of questions, she said. What would the family do? Would they freeze? Would they die? Could they stay in the home? If they leave, where would they go?
Terborg said her mother was concerned about her brother, who drives a tanker truck carrying milk. He still had to work in the extreme temperatures, though his start Wednesday was delayed, she said.
Terborg, a nurse, said she was grateful to be off work Wednesday so she could be home with her children. On Thursday, she will have to travel to work to relieve others who are working through the cold snap, she said.
"People need to be taken care of," she said.
Any NIPSCO customers who experience service-related issues should immediately call 800-464-7726.
About 160 Kankakee Valley REMC customers in the North Judson area were without power early Wednesday, spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said. By 1 p.m., Steeb said, all power was restored to the company's coverage area.
Wind chills
Air temperatures in Northwest Indiana hovered around minus 20 early Wednesday, and wind chills ranged from 44 to 51 below zero.
Wind chills measure the combined effects of cold air temperatures and wind, the National Weather Service said.
At the start of the day Wednesday, air temperatures at about 6 a.m. were minus 20 with a wind chill of minus 46 in Lansing, minus 20 with a wind chill of minus 51 in Gary, minus 18 with a wind chill of minus 47 in Valparaiso and minus 19 with a wind chill of minus 44 in LaPorte.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the air temperature was minus 12 with a wind chill of minus 34 in Lansing, minus 9 with a wind chill of minus 34 in Gary, minus 10 with a wind chill of minus 33 in Valparaiso and minus 14 with a wind chill of minus 36 in LaPorte, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind chill warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties will remains in effect until noon Thursday. A wind chill warning for LaPorte County will also continue until 1 p.m. Thursday.
The weather service warned frostbite on exposed skin in such cold conditions can occur in as little as five minutes. If residents must go out, wear layers, a hat and gloves, and waterproof boots.
Bring pets inside and check on neighbors, officials said.
Closures
Schools and offices across the Region closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the cold.
The U.S. Postal Service announced it has temporarily suspended service throughout most of the state for Thursday out of concern for the safety of employees.
Officials warned heating systems in older homes likely won't be able to maintain temperature. New homes' systems may also have trouble.
Warming shelter availability varies by community. Check the map attached to this story or call city or town halls or township trustees for more information.
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
Additional locations added due to the sub-zero temperatures:
The Valparaiso Police Department, 355 South Washington Street, will become a warming Center during the inclement weather Wednesday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 1 (9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wed and Thurs; and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday). Please enter through the front lobby of Police Station only.
Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185
1202 Cumberland Crossing, open Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524
103 Jefferson St., open Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Banta Activity Center (219) 462-1301
605 Beech St., open Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Housing Opportunities (219) 548-2800 and after hours (219) 262-0054 is a place for emergency shelter for men or women (M,F 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., TWTh 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
The Salvation Army of Michigan City will remain open through 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1 to serve as a warming shelter for anyone who needs relief from the extreme temperatures over the next few days.
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E Joliet St, Schererville
Bessie Owens Center, 4001 Alexander Ave., 219-391-8478
The South Shore Line suspended service Wednesday and Thursday after a test train early Wednesday encountered significant overhead wire problems due to the extreme cold. The commuter railroad plans to resume service Friday.
Gary Public Transportation Corp. will suspend its bus and paratransit service Thursday due to mechanical problems caused by the cold weather. It expects to resume service Friday.
On the road
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District warned the extreme cold makes road salt and de-icers ineffective, so its plows will face major challenges in fighting against blowing and drifting snow during the remainder of the cold snap.
If you must drive during the lingering negative temps, leave with a full tank of gas, an emergency kit, a charged phone and heavy duty winter gear, INDOT said.
Indiana State Police for the Toll Road said about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, they were responding to two rollover semi crashes between the LaPorte/St. Joseph County line and South Bend.
Jasper County was under a travel warning Wednesday, the highest level of travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Residents were advised to refrain from all travel.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties were under a travel watch Wednesday, which means only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Meanwhile, authorities said a crash on a snow- and ice-covered road in rural northern Indiana killed a police officer and his wife. The Noble County Sheriff's Office said on Monday night 22-year-old Ligonier police Officer Ethan Kiser's SUV spun into the path of another SUV near Cromwell. Deputies say the crash also killed 21-year-old Shawna Kiser.
The extreme cold on Wednesday morning also caused a semi-tractor trailer to stall out at a railroad crossing in LaPorte, causing a train to crash into the semi. Police said the truck's fuel had begun to gel.
Residents who find themselves in potentially life-threatening emergencies should call 911, Lake County 911 said. Nonemergency callers should dial 219-660-0000 in Lake County or 219-322-5000 in Cedar Lake and Schererville.
For information on travel conditions in Indiana, call 800-261-7623.