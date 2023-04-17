HAMMOND — All lanes of the local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road remained closed Monday morning and the South Shore passenger train service is at a halt as a result of a 110-foot utility pole fire, officials reported.

NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning said the company is responding to the fire located along the toll road between Calumet Avenue and Cline Avenue.

"At this time, all lanes in both directions of the highway and the adjacent South Shore Line are closed to ensure the safety of travelers in the area," she said around 8:15 a.m.

"The fire is still active, and no cause has been determined for this equipment issue at this time and there is not yet an estimated time for highway and train service to resume," Henning said.

NIPSCO is responding with the help of the Indiana Department of Transportation and local first responders.

Toll road traffic in either direction is being diverted ahead of the fire site, INDOT said.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore trains, said service will be suspended until further notice.

"Lengthy delays are expected," NICTD said.

