UPDATE: Vehicle disregarded red light, resulting in woman's death, police say

HAMMOND — A 43-year-old Hammond woman died from her injuries sustained in a vehicle collision early Saturday in Hammond.

Ayde Hurtado was pronounced dead around 3:53 a.m. at Franciscan Health Hammond. Her cause and manner of death are pending, the coroner said in a news release.

Hurtado was inside a vehicle involved in a collision with another around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Gostlin Street, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Police determined one vehicle disregarded a red light, then struck the other vehicle. Hurtado was injured during the accident and taken to the hospital. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

It is unclear which vehicle Hurtado was in or if she was with other occupants. It is also unclear what directions the vehicles were traveling.

The Hammond Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

