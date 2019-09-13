{{featured_button_text}}
SCHERERVILLE — All westbound lanes have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash stalled traffic on U.S. 30 early Friday morning, police say.

Cmdr. Jeffrey Cook said a pickup truck pulling a double-axle box trailer was traveling east in the far right lane near the St. John Road intersection when it collided with a westbound car attempting to make a left-hand turn there about 7 a.m.

Cook said the truck then went off the road into a NIPSCO pole, causing it to snap at the base and fall on the eastbound thru lanes on U.S. 30. No major injuries were reported.

NIPSCO officials were still on site as of 1:20 p.m., closing one eastbound lane at St. John Road as they continue to make repairs. Cook said police have since cleared the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

