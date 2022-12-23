 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Widespread power outage reported in Whiting

  • Updated
NIPSCO

About 1,300 NIPSCO customers were without power as of mid morning, according to the utility company's website.

 Provided

Just more than 1,400 NIPSCO customers are without power as of early Friday afternoon in Whiting, according to the utility company's website.

Scattered outages are also reported in Hammond, Chesterton, Valparaiso and LaPorte.

The hardest hit areas had been east of the Region.

"The high winds are causing trees and limbs to cause damage to our equipment, and the icy roads make it difficult for travel, as we’re seeing many vehicles hit electric poles," the company said.

"NIPSCO crews and all available contractor resources are working to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible in the ongoing inclement conditions."

NIPSCO crews restored power overnight to about 1,300 customers, who experienced outages due to the winter storm that moved into the area, the company reported.

Anyone experiencing a power outage can report it on the NIPSCO app, online at NIPSCO.com/out or by calling 1-800-4-NIPSCO.

"Reporting outages by text is currently unavailable and messages will not be received," company said.

