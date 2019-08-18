Thunderstorms rolled through the Region early Sunday, leaving over 22,000 without power across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties at the outage’s peak, according to NIPSCO.
The number of outages was down to about 10,790 as of 2:30 p.m., according to NIPSCO spokesman Nick Meyer.
Meyer said the majority of reports were of downed lines and broken poles scattered through Northwest Indiana. NIPSCO received about 475 individual reports of damage, he said.
Meyer said crews will continue well into Sunday and into the overnight hours trying to repair the damage.
The following communities remained without power as of 2:30 p.m.:
- 4,685 without power in Gary
- 1,497 in Munster
- 1,436 in Hobart
- 1,174 in Hammond
- 707 in Merrillville
- 499 in Portage
- 207 in Griffith
- 173 in East Chicago
- 171 in Highland
- 125 in Valparaiso
Severe storms moved through the area between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., bringing wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.
The National Weather Service received several reports of downed or damaged trees. No major flash flooding was reported, according to Andrew Krein, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois.
