UPDATE: Woman killed in early morning car crash, police say

GARY — A 43-year-old woman died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the 2100 block of East 15th Avenue, officials said.

Yolanda Gonzalez, of Gary, was ejected during the crash about 5:10 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police records.

A preliminary investigation showed a 45-year-old Merrillville man was driving a blue Ford truck west when Gonzalez, who was driving a gray Saturday east, crossed the center line and their vehicles collided, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The Merrillville man was not seriously injured, police said.

The Gary Fire Department and Lake County sheriff's accident reconstruction team assisted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

