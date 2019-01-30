Hammond firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday at a single-family home in the 2700 block of 163rd Place. The home's roof collapsed during the fire, causing the first floor to fall into the basement, Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
The Hammond Fire Department responded to a fire in sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of 163rd Place.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
HAMMOND — Firefighters kicked open the door to a Hammond home only to be met with flames engulfing the entire back end of the house. They would labor for nearly 12 hours in historically dangerous cold to finally find the home's resident deceased under the rubble.
"This was one of our worst nightmares," Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
The resident's body was found at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the house, Smith said. The deceased was a Hammond woman, coroners said; however, her age, name and manner of death had not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office as of Wednesday night.
The roof caved into the floor, and the floor caved into the basement, causing a difficult search for firefighters. Smith said first responders had to use chainsaws to cut up sections of the roof in order to search through the interior rubble in search of the woman.
Hammond firefighters were dispatched at 7:15 a.m. to the 2700 block of 163rd Place, near the city's Hessville business district.
"When they first arrived, they saw smoke, kicked in the front door, got five feet inside and saw the whole back side of the house was on fire and probably had been burning for a while," Smith said.
The extreme cold caused a hydrant and one rig to freeze up, he said. Water spray from the hoses turned to frost and ice.
Emily Griffith, who lives across the street, said she believes the woman who lived in the home was in her 60's.
The woman's family was on scene earlier but was led away by authorities after a short time.
Griffith said when she first noticed the house fire, flames were coming out of the roof, which collapsed inward later. She saw a firefighter get pulled to safety before the front porch collapsed to the ground.
Smith said the fire was mostly extinguished by 10 a.m., though there was still a lot of steam. Firefighters had to hack a hole in the side of the house to enter.
Smith called in a demolition crew to help clear debris so firefighters could enter the home, he said.
"We can't go in there, because there's no floor," he said earlier Wednesday.
The fire's origin and cause remained under investigation Wednesday, though Smith said with the heavy water and fire damage, findings will be unlikely.