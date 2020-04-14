UPDATE: Worker who fell to death at U.S. Steel Gary Works identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A contractor died after a fall April 8 at U.S. Steel Gary Works, a company spokeswoman said.

The contractor was conducting routine cleaning and was injured as a result of a fall, spokeswoman Meghan Cox said.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the contractor as Frank Freer, a 46-year-old resident of Pontiac, Illinois.

Freer was a widower and father of three who was engaged to be married, according to his obituary. The graduate of Olean High School in New York had worked as a hydroblaster for KM Plant Services for 10 years.

KM Plant Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the fall, Freer was taken by a U.S. Steel ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus a few miles away in downtown Gary. He was pronounced dead there at 2:02 p.m. April 8.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, according to the coroner's office.

No one else was hurt in the industrial accident, Cox said.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual," she said.