GARY — Charlie was scared and a muddy mess, but "unbelievably cute" when the canine was rescued by Indiana State Police officers Sunday afternoon as he ran in and out of traffic along the shoulder of Interstate 80/90.

He's now resting in a foster home, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ann Wojas said Monday afternoon.

The small male dog with white shaggy hair was running into traffic on the Toll Road when troopers got the call. Just before 4 p.m., police found him about three miles east of the Cline Avenue exit. Charlie, as Troopers nicknamed him, didn't have a collar.

Sgt. Dan Avitia and Troopers O'Bryan Winfield and Amjad Umrani corralled Charlie by putting a jacket around him, police said.

The dog was friendly after troopers gave him food and water, police said.

Wojas said the dog seemed to be in pretty bad shape when rescued, but didn't appear to have any broken bones.

Troopers took him to the Hobart Animal Clinic, 2650 E. Ind. 130.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call the clinic at 219-942-4442.

Wojas said she was told Charlie was with a foster family during his recuperation.

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.