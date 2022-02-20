Urban League of Northwest Indiana offers host of scholarships

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is accepting applications for qualified high school students wishing to receive financial help through scholarships.

Young people from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are encouraged to apply through 11:59 p.m. March 27. Online registration is available at https://ulofnwi.communityforce.com. Other scholarships are available at www.unlofni.org.

Many of those who have already won scholarships speak of the help it provides. Many times the financial challenges students in the Region face are insurmountable. The Urban League gives students a convenient platform in which to apply for several scholarships.

Scholarships are also available for returning adults. Those who have stepped out of school and plan to begin again could be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship.

A tentative listing of scholarships includes:

* Joseph Trent Morrow Scholarship: Two $2,500 scholarships for high school graduating seniors from Gary, East Chicago or Hammond.

* Horizon Bank Scholarships MIDYEAR: Five $1,000 scholarships for Lake, Porter, LaPorte county high school graduating seniors and college students.

* Horizon Bank Scholarships: Five $1,000 scholarships for Lake, Porter, LaPorte county high school graduating seniors.

* Sen. Carolyn B. Mosby/NIPSCO Scholarships: Five $1,000 scholarships for Gary, East Chicago, Hammond or Merrillville high school graduating seniors.

* NIPSCO STEM Power Scholarships: One $1,000 and one $500 scholarship for LaPorte County high school graduating seniors.

* Michael L. Suggs S.T.E.M. Youth Leaders Scholarship: One $1,500 for a graduating high school senior in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties.

* Chester Arthur Jones and Robert L. Buggs Sr. Engineering/Construction Trades Scholarship: One $500 scholarship for a Lake County graduating senior.

* National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc. Scholarship: One $500 scholarship for a high school graduating senior in Northwest Indiana.

* Sen. Eddie Melton Future Leaders Scholarships: Two $500 scholarships for high school graduating seniors in District 3: Portions of Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Ainsworth, Merrillville and Crown Point.

* National Council Negro Women- Gary Section Bethune Education Scholarship: One $500 scholarship for a high school graduating senior in Northwest Indiana.

* Anthony Courtney Northwest Indiana Corvette Club Scholarship: Two $1,000 scholarships for high school graduating seniors in Northwest Indiana or south suburbs of Chicago.

* Martin Family Promise: One $1,000 scholarship for a Gary or Merrillville high school graduating senior.

*Guthrie Family Scholarship: Three $2,000 scholarships for West Side Leadership Academy graduating seniors.

* Mary Morris Leonard Scholarship: One $1,000 scholarship for an East Chicago Central High School graduating senior and one $1,000 scholarship for a Lake County high school graduating senior.

* The Gary Frontiers Service Club, Inc. Scholarship: One $500 scholarship for a Gary high school graduating senior.

* D. Givens Consulting and Healthcare Scholarship: One $1,000 scholarship for a Gary resident high school graduating senior who plans to major in the nursing or healthcare field.

* Diane Lewis Education Scholarship: One $1,000 scholarship for a high school graduating senior from Gary, Merrillville, Hammond, or East Chicago.

* Dare to be Different Scholarships: Four $500 scholarships for Lake County high school graduating seniors.

* Gary School Giveaway Scholarship for Graduating Seniors at West Side Leadership Academy or Lake Ridge New Tech High School: Five $1,000 scholarships for West Side Leadership Academy graduating seniors and five $1,000 scholarships for Lake Ridge New Tech graduating seniors.

* Gary School Giveaway Scholarship for college students who have completed five year of college: Three $750 scholarships for students who graduated from a high school in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties and have completed first year of college.

* Roy Dominguez Scholarship: One $2,000 scholarship for a Lake, Porter of LaPorte county high school graduating senior.

* First Midwest Diversity Scholarship: One $1,000 scholarship for a Northwest Indiana high school graduating senior with a disability that required accommodation.

* Sheriff Oscar Martinez Scholarship: One $500 scholarship for a Lake County high school graduating senior.

* Timothy Lamar Johnson Foundation Scholarships: Two $1,000 scholarships for Northwest Indiana high school graduating senior.

* Gary Game Changers: One $1,000 scholarship for a Gary high school graduating senior.

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR RETURNING ADULTS

* Diane Lewis Adult Learner Education Scholarship: One $1,000 scholarship for a Gary or Blue Island, Illinois resident earning a first bachelor's degree.

* Adult Learner Returning Student Scholarship: Ten $1,000 scholarships for Lake, Porter and LaPorte county residents.

Additional scholarships available. See the Urban League website at www/ulofnwi.org. Click on education/ucl scholarship applications.

* Indiana Commission on Higher Education; CHE: Home (in.gov)

* USDA 1890 National Scholars Program: 1890 National Scholar Program| NRCS (usda.gov)

* Legacy Foundation: Apply for Scholarships| Legacy Foundation (legacyfdn.org)

American Association of Blacks in Energy: Submit applications to local chapter: AABE: Scholarships

United Negro College Fund: Scholarships- UNCF https://uncf.org/scholarships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.